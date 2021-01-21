Drug dealer who targeted young people in Great Yarmouth jailed

Published: 3:22 PM January 21, 2021

Omar Salah, 19 from London, was arrested as part of Op Orochi - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 19-year-old Londoner who ran a County lines targeting vulnerable young people in Great Yarmouth has been jailed for four years.

Omar Salah, of Marshall Street in London, was sentenced on Thursday, January 21, at Norwich Crown Court after admitting supplying crack cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Salah was arrested in Market Row in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, following a joint operation between the Norfolk Police County Lines Team and the Metropolitan Police.

On arrest Salah had a mobile phone suspected to be linked to a County Lines phone line.

The following day, on Wednesday, September 2, officers searched his home in London and found a number of mobile phones, also suspected of being linked to the same County Line.

Analysis revealed Salah was responsible for controlling the ‘Spyder’ line in Great Yarmouth between April 2020 and September 2020.

PC Michael LeFevre from the County Lines Team said: "This latest sentencing under Op Orochi demonstrates our ongoing commitment to targeting those controlling County Lines in Norfolk."