London teens arrested dealing drugs in Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 14:49 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 04 May 2019

Police have arrested two teengers from London on drugs offences in King's Lynn. Picture: Getty Images

Police have arrested two teengers from London on drugs offences in King's Lynn. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Two teenagers from London have been arrested in Norfolk for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The two 18-year-olds were arrested on Saturday (May 4) in King's Lynn as part of Operation Gravity operations in the town.

Operation Gravity was launched in 2016 by Norfolk Police and is focussed on disrupting and preventing 'County Lines' drug dealing in local towns and villages.

Since its launch more than 650 people have been arrested. A large quantity of Class A drugs and cash has also been seized, along with knives and mobile phones.

