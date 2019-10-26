Drug dealer's Louis Vuitton trainers to be sold at auction

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A county lines drug dealer will have his designer Louis Vuitton trainers sold at auction in an attempt to claw back some of the profits from his crimes.

William Donkoh, 31, was convicted of running one of the main county lines drug operations into Great Yarmouth, and was jailed for 12 years in April for running the "Deano" line from his east London flat.

Donkoh benefitted by more than £300,000 before the enterprise was disrupted by police, financial investigators have found.

But Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday his assets amounted to just £2,055, which included cash, clothes and designer trainers seized from his home.

Judge Andrew Shaw ordered Donkoh to pay the sum within three months, with two months in prison in lieu of payment.

Donkoh refused to come to court from prison or appear over the video link, but agreed to the order through his solicitors.

During the trial the court heard how Donkoh's gang saw at least 1kg of crack cocaine and heroin sold back in 2018.

Donkoh was arrested following an operation by Norfolk Police code named Operation Kimble which was carried out between May 2017 and June 2018.

When Donkoh, of Brooksby's Walk, Hackney, was arrested in London in June 2018, police said the main mobile phone used to control the "Deano" line was seized along with cash.

Officers estimated 45,000 text messages were sent from the phone to Norfolk drug addicts between May 2017 and June 2018.

Donkoh was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced alongside eight other people.

They included Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, who appeared in court on Friday for the same proceeds of crime hearing.

He was jailed for 10 years for his role in the conspiracy as an "enforcer".

But Arenas-Valencia, of Wick Road, has contested the amount he benefitted by, and the court heard he only has £260 to his name.

He will return to court on November 15.

Judge Andrew Shaw said: "A conservative estimate of running a crown court for a day is £10,000, Half a day is £5,000.

"It would seem to me a great waste indeed if it was spent arguing over £300."