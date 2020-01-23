Drug dealer jumped from window to try to escape police

A county lines drug dealer plugged his body with cocaine and heroin and jumped out of a first floor window to try to evade capture following a police bust in Norwich.

Joshua Laval, 19, ran from the property in St Leonards Road, after jumping from the window and headed to the Riverside area.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said that despite efforts to flee from the scene, officers gave chase and managed to arrest Laval after bringing him to the ground and he was then handcuffed.

He said that police also recovered a rucksack Laval had been carrying which when searched was found to have £2034 in cash as well as three mobile phones,

Mr O'Donnell said officers suspected Laval might have "plugged" drugs in his body so he was taken to the James Paget University Hospital where after a wait Laval eventually passed wraps of cocaine and heroin.

He made no comment during interview.

Laval, from Kennington Road, London, admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on October 15, last year.

Mr O'Donnell said it was a typical county lines operation and said that Laval had played a significant role.

Laval was sent to a young offenders institution for 28 months.

Judge Stephen Holt accepted he was a young man who had a difficult upbringing and who had been coerced into dealing drugs: "I have no doubt pressure had been put on you."

However after hearing how Laval was hoping to turn his life around Judge Holt said: "I am impressed as you clearly intend to try to turn away from this life. I do detect some genuine remorse."

He also ordered that the cash seized be confiscated and ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Danielle O'Donovan, for Laval, said he was only 19 and immature for his age and had been put under pressure to come to Norwich with the drugs: "He is not very strong."

She said his mother was alcoholic and he had a difficult upbringing.

She said he had been recruited by a gang, who had at first been kind to him.

"They were kind to him at first but they turned on him and pressured him to deal drugs."

She said since his arrest for the drugs matter he had contact with Divert, which is a programme to try to divert 18 to 25s from crime.