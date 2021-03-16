Two arrested after pink paint protest at council HQs

Published: 4:15 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 5:32 PM March 16, 2021

A Burning Pink protester throws paint on the building housing the offices of South Norfolk District Council in Long Stratton. - Credit: Burning Pink Norwich

Two women were arrested by police after paint was thrown at two different council buildings within the space of 10 minutes.

Norfolk Police confirmed paint had been thrown at County Hall in Norwich and the South Norfolk District Council offices in Long Stratton.

The city building was hit at around 3pm on Monday, March 15, before a similar incident at SNDC ten minutes later.

Gabriella Ditton, 27, and of Thorpe Avenue in Norwich, has been charged with criminal damage following the incident at County Hall.

She has been bailed and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 13.

Notices left by a Burning Pink protester on the building housing the offices of South Norfolk District Council in Long Stratton. - Credit: Burning Pink Norwich

And 50-year-old Nicola Stickles was arrested outside the SNDC offices. She was later released under investigation.

The self-styled 'anti-political party' Burning Pink Norwich has said the two women were representing their organisation.

"They are demanding immediate action on the climate emergency, a year-long, legally-binding citizens’ assembly, and that all local councillors engage in necessary civil resistance against the central government," the party said.

It added: "Burning Pink has sent 12 demands to Norfolk County Council, South Norfolk District Council, Norwich City Council, Ipswich Council and Cambridge City Council, as well as other councils across the UK.

"They have yet to engage with us in any meaningful fashion."

The incidents come four weeks after Norwich City Hall's bronze doors were targeted in a similar protest.

Members of Burning Pink said at the time they did it in protest at the council's "treasonous inaction on the climate and ecological emergency".

But city council officials slammed the "totally unacceptable act of vandalism", adding: "Vandalism and destruction can never be justified. Such acts immediately undermine any coherent argument being made."

A spokesperson for South Norfolk District Council said: "The council finds the actions taken by Burning Pink disappointing.

"South Norfolk Council takes the dangers of climate change very seriously and has led the fight against fly tipping and environmental crime.

"We encourage residents to recycle as much as possible and we look at all areas of the council to ensure that our processes and actions are environmentally friendly."