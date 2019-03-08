Are fake £50 notes circulating in your area?

Fake £50 notes have been found in Norwich and eight Norfolk towns, police warned today.

Police have told retailers in Thetford, Wymondham, Wisbech, Diss, King's Lynn, Sheringham, Norwich, Outwell and Great Yarmouth to be extra vigilant after the fake Scottish notes were found to have been used to make retail purchases across the county.

Retailers have been urged to use UV lights or testing pens to ensure £50 notes are genuine, with police already investigating reported incidents.

Incidents of fake notes have been on the rise in the county with Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham losing £200 worth of change after it was targetted by fraudsters and counterfeit notes reappearing in Diss at the start of the year.

Norfolk police have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously at 0800 555111.