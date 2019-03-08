Counterfeit bank notes warning issued
PUBLISHED: 12:04 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 18 June 2019
Police have issued a warning to shop workers to check all bank notes carefully after an attempt was made to pass a counterfeit £50 bank note.
The warning comes following a report that a young male suspect tried to pass a counterfeit £50 bank note at a supermarket on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft on Sunday, June 16.
Lowestoft police said that the suspect - described as a juvenile by officers - was challenged about the note, and he ran off.
A police spokesman said: "If you are handed a counterfeit note or if you have information about anyone involved in the circulation of counterfeit money, please contact Suffolk Police using the online reporting form via www.suffolk.police.uk
"To report something anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Always call 999 in emergencies, or if an immediate police response is required.
Alternatively call 101 for non urgent matters.
