Counterfeit bank notes warning issued

A fifty pound banknote. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Police have issued a warning to shop workers to check all bank notes carefully after an attempt was made to pass a counterfeit £50 bank note.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning comes following a report that a young male suspect tried to pass a counterfeit £50 bank note at a supermarket on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft on Sunday, June 16.

Lowestoft police said that the suspect - described as a juvenile by officers - was challenged about the note, and he ran off.

A police spokesman said: "If you are handed a counterfeit note or if you have information about anyone involved in the circulation of counterfeit money, please contact Suffolk Police using the online reporting form via www.suffolk.police.uk

"To report something anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Always call 999 in emergencies, or if an immediate police response is required.

Alternatively call 101 for non urgent matters.