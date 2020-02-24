Search

Warning issued over fake £50 Scottish notes

PUBLISHED: 14:04 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 24 February 2020

Police have issued a warning about fake £50 Scottish notes that are circulating. Picture: Norfolk Police

Businesses and shop owners are being urged to remain vigilant and to check all bank notes following a series of incidents in Suffolk and Norfolk where counterfeit Scottish notes have been used.

Earlier this month a warning was issued after a duo attempted to spend £1,000 of counterfeit money .

Two men went into WH Smith in New Market, Beccles, at 2.30pm on Tuesday, February 11, and tried to buy more than £1,000 worth of goods with fake Scottish bank notes.

Now, in a post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, businesses are being urged to check all notes after four incidents were reported in Suffolk in recent weeks.

It said: "Police are urging businesses to be vigilant and check all notes following a series of incidents in Suffolk and Norfolk where counterfeit Scottish notes have been used.

"Four incidents have been reported in Suffolk in recent weeks where counterfeit £50 Scottish notes have been handed over in payment for goods.

"Please ensure staff check all notes."

If you have information about someone making, selling or using counterfeit bank notes, please call police on 101.

