‘Really worrying for residents’ - Councillors speak of shock after teenager stabbed
PUBLISHED: 11:41 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 24 March 2019
Councillors have spoken of their shock after a 16-year-old boy was knifed in the head and body during a vicious gang attack.
The teenager, who has not been named, was stabbed following a fight involving a gang of youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.
A family member of the victim said the boy suffered a fractured skull during the attack which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, March 22.
Police have since arrested two teenagers from the Norwich area in connection with the incident.
Broadland district councillor Karen Vincent, who represents the Old Catton ward, said: “I am shocked by it. It is really worrying for local residents in the community.
“In terms of anti-social behaviour we have had some incidents in the past, but nothing like this.”
She said residents had previously spoke about groups of youths congregating in the area and discarded “laughing gas” canisters being found.
But she added: “I spoke to residents about a week ago asking about local issues and they said it is a really safe place to live.
“My thoughts are with the victim and his family.”
The boy was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment following the attack, however his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Speaking on Saturday a family member said the victim suffered three puncture wounds to his head, as well as others to his arm, back and hand.
The family member, who did not want to be named, said: “One of the guys in the hospital said if it had have been a couple of inches higher it could have been in his lung or his heart.
“Everyone is aware that kids are carrying knives but no-one seems to be able to do anything about it. We all know they are doing it and are going out and prepared to do serious harm to people but nothing seems to be done.”
Broadland councillor Kenneth Leggett, who also represents the Old Catton ward, said: “It is very serious indeed.
“We are hearing so much of this sort of thing now it is of concern.”
He said councillors in the area have a duty to residents to ensure the issue is kept high on the list of matters to address.
Norfolk police said any updates surrounding the stabbing will be issued “proactively”.
