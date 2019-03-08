Search

Councillor and people from Norwich due in court after Extinction Rebellion protests

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 November 2019

Jamie Osborn faces an aggravated trespass charge for having a hand inside Barclays HQ in London. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich

Jamie Osborn faces an aggravated trespass charge for having a hand inside Barclays HQ in London. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich

Archant

A Norwich city councillor and five other people from the city are due in court in London today after the Extinction Rebellion protests.

Norwich City councillor Jamie Osborn has a plea hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Pic: Jamie OsbornNorwich City councillor Jamie Osborn has a plea hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Pic: Jamie Osborn

Green Party councillor Jamie Osborn is among six people from Norwich who will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court in London on aggravated trespass charges.

The group had protested outside the Barclays Bank headquarters in Canary Wharf on October 14 as part of the Extinction Rebellion protest planned around the capital from October 7-19.

Six people from Norwich will appear in court in London following the Extincation Rebellion protests. Pic: Jamie Osborn.Six people from Norwich will appear in court in London following the Extincation Rebellion protests. Pic: Jamie Osborn.

Osborn superglued himself to the street outside the bank and had his hand inside the building's revolving doors. He was held in police custody for 23 hours.

He said: "I was prepared to act and aware of the consequences. I accept I was breaking the law as it stands, but the law needs to change.

"I think it showed a lot of people are very determined to get government and businesses to act. It is inevitably a hard slog when asking for radical and significant change."

Osborn feels that protesting is the only option to raise awareness around climate change.

"In terms of my own actions, I have no regrets," he added.

Osborn will be joined in court by consultant psychiatrist Hayley Pinto, from Norwich, who also said she had no regrets.

The 51-year-old said: "There is nothing I did that I feel sorry about. I am angry and despondent about the reaction from the establishment.

"Aggravated trespass sounds aggressive and violent and all I was doing was sitting on a pavement outside a bank. I feel really angry I am having to go through this process when there is no legal framework to address businesses who are funding fossil fuels. "

They both outlined the urgency of the climate change awareness and said the court hearings would not deter them.

