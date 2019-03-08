Councillor charged with election fraud resigns

David Pope will be appearing before magistrates next month Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2011

A councillor charged with electoral fraud has stood down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Pope was elected for the Upwell and Delph ward on West Norfolk council with 758 votes at the May election.

Today the authority confirmed that it had received a resignation letter.

Last week it emerged Pope, of Upwell, had been charged with election fraud and is due before King's Lynn magistrates next month.

A police spokesman said: "I can confirm we are investigating a case against David Pope, of allocations of false signatures on nomination papers for the May 2019 elections.

"Pope is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on November 14. As this is an active case, we are unable to give further details of the investigation."