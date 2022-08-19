Council’s wildlife camera stolen from conservation area

Ford Meadow is an area of land owned by Thetford Town Council located by the River Thet. Inset, the Campark T80 trail camera - Credit: Google/Thetford Town Council

A digital camera installed to monitor wildlife as part of local conservation efforts has been stolen.

The Campark T80 trail camera went missing from Ford Meadow by the River Thet on August 11, Thetford Town Council has confirmed.

“It is incredibly disappointing that someone would want to remove this without permission,” said the mayor of Thetford Jane James.

The council was using the camera as part of its environmental protection work in conjunction with Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers Landscape Partnership Scheme (BFER).

“Our river corridor is a real jewel in Thetford’s crown," said Ms James. "We were learning more about the wildlife such as otters and kingfishers that also call this part of our town home."

The 24-megapixel camera, which is worth about £100, has a camouflage case that makes it easily recognisable.

The council has issued an amnesty on the wildlife camera to encourage its safe return. The device can be dropped off anonymously at The Carnegie & Guildhall Complex or The Guildhall Tea Room.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm we have received a report of theft after a camera worth approximately £100 was stolen from an area off Ford Meadow in Thetford.

"The incident happened sometime between 9am on Thursday, August 11 and 9.30am on Friday, August 12.

“Following an investigation, all lines of enquiry were exhausted and the investigation has been closed.

"The victim has been informed and should further information come forward, we would review this.”

If anybody has any information regarding the missing camera, they can contact Thetford Town Council on 01842 754247 or the police using the crime reference number 36/62946/22.