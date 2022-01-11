News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Council threatens to remove youth facilities over vandalism

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:47 PM January 11, 2022
Damaged and graffitied youth pod in Diss Park.

Damaged and graffitied youth pod in Diss Park. - Credit: Diss Town Council

On-going vandalism that has seen youth facilities in a town centre park persistently being damaged has seen a council threaten to remove them.

Diss Town Council said it was also investigating installing extra CCTV after the latest spate that saw significant damage to a pod-style shelter for young people and to a pavilion building.

“It is upsetting that some people think it is ok to destroy things that are put in place for the benefit and enjoyment of others,” the council said.

Vandalised youth shelter in Diss Park

A youth shelter in Diss Park could be removed after the latest spate of vandalism. - Credit: Diss Town Council

It said some of the damage to the graffiti covered shelter was irreparable. “If this vandalism continues, we will have no option but to remove it altogether,” it added.

“We will be liaising with our CCTV contractor to get an additional camera installed in this area of the park and the police have been informed.”

The park beside Diss Mere has seen previous vandalism including damage to a £110,000 new play area just weeks after it had been installed. 

South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Che

Video

7 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorlest

Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Two dogs rescued by Hillside Animal Sanctuary. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon