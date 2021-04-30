Published: 7:15 AM April 30, 2021

The tree in Pond Park, Toftwood, has been stripped of bark by an axe or similar tool, and is likely to die as a result. - Credit: Dereham Town Council

Residents of a Norfolk town are being encouraged to come forward following criminal damage to a decades-old oak tree.

Dereham Town Council said it was "appealing for witnesses to the destruction of an established tree at the play area on Hillcrest Avenue, in Toftwood.

"The tree has been stripped of bark by an axe or similar tool, and as a result of the damage the tree is likely to die."

Damage to the tree in Pond Park, Toftwood, Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

Mayor of Dereham Stuart Green said: "This was an established oak tree which was probably only around 20 years old - these trees can live hundreds of years, bringing both pleasure and environmental benefits. This is a real shame."

Mayor Stuart Green said the damage to the tree was "a real shame". - Credit: Archant 2020

Minor damage was also inflicted on a second tree in the park.

Norfolk police said: "[We] received a report of two trees being damaged at Pond Park between 8am on April 21 and 8.30am on April 28."

If people have any information, they are asked to contact Norfolk Police using the 101 number, quoting the crime reference 36/28044/21.