Police close probe into robbery in which boy, 11, threatened with knife

An investigation into a robbery in which an 11-year-old boy had his bike, shoes and keys stolen after he was threatened at knifepoint by two teens in Costessey woods has been closed.

The victim had been cycling back from school in Costessey woods when he was threatened by two teenagers, described as being around 14, who wore black clothing and had hoods over their faces.

They threatened the victim with a knife before stealing his shoes, house keys and stunt bike which was later recovered by police.

A probe was launched by police following the robbery, which happened between 2.45pm and 3.10pm on December 17 last year.

But a spokesman said the "investigation has been closed, as all available enquiries have been exhausted".

The spokesman added: "We would of course encourage anyone who feels they have new information related to the investigation to come forward in the usual way, by calling Norfolk police on 101."