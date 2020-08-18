Norfolk man facing trial after he denies sexual offences against children

A man is to stand trial next year after he denied a series of sexual offences.

Lee Hills, 47, of Blyth’s Wood Avenue, in Costessey, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 18) having been charged with sexual assault of a girl under 13 on July 8 2018.

He has also been charged with three counts of voyeurism, one offence which was said to have happened on July 8, 2018 and the other two on July 15, 2018.

In addition Hills has also been charged with an offence of making indecent photos of a child on or before July 18, 2019.

Hills, who wore a suit in the dock, pleaded not guilty to all five offences.

Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned the case for a trial which is due to take place on February 15 next year.

Dan Taylor appeared for the prosecution and Ian James for the defence during the short further case management hearing.

Hills was granted bail until the trial.