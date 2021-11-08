News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk man denies sex assaults against two children

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 PM November 8, 2021
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Roger Hawes will stand trial at Norwich Crown Court next year for sex assaults against two child victims. - Credit: Archant

A 74-year-old man is due to stand trial accused of sexual assaults against two children.

Roger Hawes has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against a girl aged under 13, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and five counts of sexual assault against a boy, who also cannot be identified.

The offences are said to have happened between October 2017 and September 2020.

Hawes, of Three Mile Lane, New Costessey, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (November 8) when he pleaded not guilty to all eight charges.

A trial date of September 12, 2022, was fixed by Judge Katharine Moore.

Lori Tucker appeared for the prosecution and Will Carter for Hawes.

Hawes was granted bail.

