Man caught drug driving on A47 after eating cannabis brownies in Amsterdam

A Costessey man was caught drug driving on the A47 after eating a cannabis brownie in Amsterdam. File photo of Amsterdam. Picture: Christian Lendl/Flickr. Christian Lendl

A man has pleaded guilty to drug driving, saying he didn't realise the substance would still be in his system after eating cannabis brownies in Amsterdam.

On March 1, police stopped David Shaw, 31, of Cecil Sparkes Walk, Costessey, on the A47 after they became concerned by the way he was driving.

Officers carried out a drug wipe and Shaw tested positive for cannabis, giving a reading of 3.1mg.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrate's Court on October 25, Shaw pleaded guilty to drug driving.

Representing himself in court, Shaw said at the time of the offence he had recently been in Amsterdam, where he had eaten three brownies.

He said: "I've researched it and when you have edibles it takes longer to break down and I didn't know that.

"I hadn't taken anything on the day.

"I know the law is the law but I wasn't aware that it was still going to be in my system."

Shaw also told the court he was currently signed off work due to stress.

Deputy Judge Mathew Bone disqualified Shaw from driving for 12 months.

He also ordered him to pay a fine of £380, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £38.