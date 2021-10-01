News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk man, 74, in court charged with sex assaults against boy and girl

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:10 PM October 1, 2021   
Roger Hawes has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with a series of sexual assaults against a boy and a girl. - Credit: Archant

A 74-year-old man has appeared in court charged with a series of sexual assaults against two people.

Roger Hawes has been charged with a total of eight counts of sexual assault against two complainants, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, over a three-year period.

Hawes, of Rowan Court, off Three Mile Lane in Costessey, faces three counts of sexual assault of a girl aged under 13 by touching and five counts of sexual assault of a boy aged under 13 by touching.

The offences are said to have happened between 2017 and 2020.

Hawes appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (October 1) with the case being formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 29.

