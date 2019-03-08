81-year-old due in court charged with wife's murder at care home

Mill Street in Buxton. Mick Virgo is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday charged with the murder of his wife Doreen, with whom he lived in the street. Pic: Peter Walsh Peter Walsh

An 81-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at a care home is due in court in Norwich today (Thursday).

Bumble's Cottage (in blue), Mill Street, Buxton, where Doreen Virgo lived with husband Mick. Picture Peter Walsh. Bumble's Cottage (in blue), Mill Street, Buxton, where Doreen Virgo lived with husband Mick. Picture Peter Walsh.

Doreen Virgo, 89, was found dead at the Grays Fair Court care home in Costessey on Friday, July 12, where she was staying for respite care.

Her husband Mick Virgo, with whom she lived in Mill Street, Buxton, was charged with her murder following a Home Office postmortem examination which showed Mrs Virgo had died following compression of the neck.

Mr Virgo is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court today (Thursday) in relation to the alleged offence following an earlier appearance at Norwich Magistrates Court.

People living in Buxton, a village between Norwich and Aylsham, spoke of their shock and sadness at what had happened.

Neighbours said Mrs Virgo was a "lovely old lady" who would be missed by those who knew her.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Shorne.

Norfolk County Council said staff and residents at Grays Fair Court, where it is believed Doreen Virgo was a resident, were being supported by the care home's management team and the council's wellbeing service.