Man accused of threats and harassment banned from Covid vaccine centres

A man accused of harassment has been told he is banned from visiting any Covid vaccination centre as part of his bail conditions.

Mark Taylor, of Abbey Green in Thetford, faces four charges of using threatening and insulting words and causing harassment to two women during an incident in Thetford on June 26 last year.

The 61-year-old pleaded not guilty in January to the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

He had been due to stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on March 14 but the case was adjourned after magistrates were told he had been told not to attend because of a witness being ill.

The court heard Mr Taylor was subject to conditional bail that means he is not allowed to attend any coronavirus vaccination centre except to receive a jab.

Magistrates extended his bail pending a rearranged trial taking place on May 9.