News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of threats and harassment banned from Covid vaccine centres

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:21 PM March 15, 2022
Yarmouth Magistrates Court

Yarmouth Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A man accused of harassment has been told he is banned from visiting any Covid vaccination centre as part of his bail conditions.

Mark Taylor, of Abbey Green in Thetford, faces four charges of using threatening and insulting words and causing harassment to two women during an incident in Thetford on June 26 last year. 

The 61-year-old pleaded not guilty in January to the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

He had been due to stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on March 14 but the case was adjourned after magistrates were told he had been told not to attend because of a witness being ill.

The court heard Mr Taylor was subject to conditional bail that means he is not allowed to attend any coronavirus vaccination centre except to receive a jab.  

Magistrates extended his bail pending a rearranged trial taking place on May 9.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham

Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town this autumn

Sarah Hussain

person
PROP - Poplar Barns, Long Stratton

See inside this barn conversion on the market for £725k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Serious crash on A17 closed major road

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon