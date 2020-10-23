Driver of seized car had failed to follow 14-day coronavirus quarantine

A man whose car was seized by police was also found to be in breach of coronavirus quarantine rules after failing to self-isolate when told to.

Vehicle stopped in Gt Yarmouth for a defective light. Driver reported for no MOT failing to wear a seatbelt and no insurance. #Sec165 #Seized

The driver should have been in quarantine after recent entry into the UK, but wasn't so was reported for that also. #Covid19UK 1826/7007 pic.twitter.com/iIeRUIZFAg — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 20, 2020

Police confirmed that a male driver in his 20s was stopped by roads policing officers on Havelock Road in Great Yarmouth at 1.45pm on Tuesday during a routine patrol.

Initially, the stop was made after officers noticed a brake light defect on the vehicle - and the driver not wearing a seatbelt.

The car had an expired MOT and no insurance, and so the driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

Further enquiries revealed that the man had also just entered the UK from another European country, but had not followed the 14-day self-isolation requirement as per government guidelines.

Norfolk Constabulary said: “As a result of this, the driver was given words of advice as part of the national escalation principle of engaging, explaining and encouraging.

“Enforcement is the last resort.”

No arrests were made at the scene.