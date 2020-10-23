Search

Driver of seized car had failed to follow 14-day coronavirus quarantine

PUBLISHED: 08:51 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 23 October 2020

The driver of a seized car was reported by police for failing to quarantine after recent entry into the UK. Photo: NSRAPT Twitter

Archant

A man whose car was seized by police was also found to be in breach of coronavirus quarantine rules after failing to self-isolate when told to.

Police confirmed that a male driver in his 20s was stopped by roads policing officers on Havelock Road in Great Yarmouth at 1.45pm on Tuesday during a routine patrol.

Initially, the stop was made after officers noticed a brake light defect on the vehicle - and the driver not wearing a seatbelt.

The car had an expired MOT and no insurance, and so the driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

Further enquiries revealed that the man had also just entered the UK from another European country, but had not followed the 14-day self-isolation requirement as per government guidelines.

Norfolk Constabulary said: “As a result of this, the driver was given words of advice as part of the national escalation principle of engaging, explaining and encouraging.

“Enforcement is the last resort.”

No arrests were made at the scene.

