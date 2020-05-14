Coronavirus lockdown - latest police guidelines on what you can and can’t do

Hunstanton's beach was almost deserted on the first day of lockdown being partly lifted

Lockdown has eased by what have been described as “baby steps” this week. So what can and can’t you now do? New guidance has been issued to officers by the Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing.

Simon Bailey, Norfolk's chief constable, who has released an updated video message to the county

It says amendments now allow for “greater movement in public spaces”.

But its advice adds officers should only enforce the Health Protection Regulations, warning: “Government guidance is not enforceable, for example two-metre distancing, avoiding public transport or the wearing of face coverings in enclosed spaces.

“People are still not allowed to leave or be outside of their homes without a reasonable excuse. The regulations update the list of examples of reasonable excuses, but officers’ judgement and discretion are key – apply the four ‘E’s [engage, explain, encourage, enforce].”

The list of “reasonable excuses” has been expanded to include: Collecting goods from a business permitted to remain open (click and collect) and visiting recycling centres, garden centres and outdoor sport courts;

Activity associated with the sale or letting of residential property, including visiting estate agents and attending house viewings;

Visiting public open spaces alone for recreation to promote their physical, mental or emotional wellbeing or visiting public open spaces with one member of another household;

Taking exercise with one member of another household;

Unlimited exercise is now permitted.

Holidays are still not permitted. This includes visiting and staying overnight at a holiday home or second home.

Visiting the homes of friends or family members remains off-limits - except to protect a vulnerable person, for medical purposes or to escape risk of harm.

Gatherings of three or more people are also not permitted.

The briefing note says fine levels for those breaking the rules have been increased from £60 up to £100 for the first offence, with a maximum of up to £3,200 for repeat offenders.

Norfolk’s chief constable, Simon Bailey, has issued a new video message to the county.

He warns there are still risks within our communities which is why we should continue to apply social distancing.