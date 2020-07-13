Search

Advanced search

Video

People aged from 17 to 74 fined in Norfolk for breaching lockdown rules, new data reveals

PUBLISHED: 12:05 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 13 July 2020

PC Peter Baitey chats to a couple during a coronavirus lockdown patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PC Peter Baitey chats to a couple during a coronavirus lockdown patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

More than three quarters of people fined by police in Norfolk for breaching lockdown restrictions are men, new data has revealed.

PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on coronavirus lockdown patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian BurtPC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on coronavirus lockdown patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Eighty per cent of those handed Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) by Norfolk Constabulary between the start of lockdown and June 21 were male, according to statistics released by the force.

Meanwhile, almost half (44pc) of its arrests for coronavirus-related offences have resulted in a charge.

Police patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first fine in the county came on April 1, nine days after Boris Johnson announced strict new rules placing unprecedented limitations on UK life.

Police officers in England were not given powers to enforce rules on staying at home and avoiding non-essential travel until March 26.

PC Tash Snelling and PC Peter Baitey patrolling Eaton Park, Norwich, during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPC Tash Snelling and PC Peter Baitey patrolling Eaton Park, Norwich, during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Since then, 418 people in Norfolk have received FPNs, 333 of which were male and 83 female. Two people’s gender was classed as self-defined.

Thirty of those fined were teenagers, with the youngest being a 17-year-old boy. The oldest person fined so far during lockdown is a 74-year-old man.

Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian BurtSgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

The age bracket with the highest number of breaches was 20 to 29 year olds, who made up 147 of the overall offences (35pc). The second-highest was 30 to 39 year olds, who flouted rules 113 times (27pc).

A total of 328 people (78pc) were handed FPNs for being contrary to legislation known as Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020, while 61 (15pc) ignored restriction of movement requirements.

Police giving out fines to people at Wells beach for not following lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ArchantPolice giving out fines to people at Wells beach for not following lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Twenty-two were fined for being involved in public gatherings of more than two people.

Since March, 36 people have been arrested in Norfolk for reasons concerning Covid-19, 20 of whom were detained on suspicion of an offence relating to events, gatherings and premises.

PC Tash Snelling during a patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich, amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPC Tash Snelling during a patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich, amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven were arrested on suspicion of an offence relating to a potentially infectious person.

In all, 16 arrests have resulted in a charge, while three people faced no further action.

Police on patrol during coronavirus lockdown at Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANPolice on patrol during coronavirus lockdown at Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The powers given to police in March meant officers could order the public to return to their homes or leave an area, as well as disperse gatherings - using “reasonable force” if necessary.

Initially, officers could award on-the-spot FPNs of £60, before the amount increased to £100 in May.

Norfolk Constabulary declined to comment on the latest statistics.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

Hope for bone cancer treatment as UEA makes biggest breakthrough in 40 years

Dr Darrell Green, from the University of East Anglia's Nowich School of Medicine, has worked on the breakthrough. Picture: UEA

Can you help these animals desperate to find a new home?

Tam needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sophie’s legacy after tissue donation to ground breaking bone cancer research

The Taylor family said they did not hestitate to take part in the research, as daughter Sophie donated tissue to the research led by the University of East Anglia into bone cancer. Picture: UEA/Taylor family

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

Hope for bone cancer treatment as UEA makes biggest breakthrough in 40 years

Dr Darrell Green, from the University of East Anglia's Nowich School of Medicine, has worked on the breakthrough. Picture: UEA

Can you help these animals desperate to find a new home?

Tam needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sophie’s legacy after tissue donation to ground breaking bone cancer research

The Taylor family said they did not hestitate to take part in the research, as daughter Sophie donated tissue to the research led by the University of East Anglia into bone cancer. Picture: UEA/Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Woman in 80s dies after crash

An 80-year-old woman has died after a crash between two cars on Dereham Road in Wendling. Picture: Maps

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward