People aged from 17 to 74 fined in Norfolk for breaching lockdown rules, new data reveals

PC Peter Baitey chats to a couple during a coronavirus lockdown patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

More than three quarters of people fined by police in Norfolk for breaching lockdown restrictions are men, new data has revealed.

PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on coronavirus lockdown patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on coronavirus lockdown patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Eighty per cent of those handed Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) by Norfolk Constabulary between the start of lockdown and June 21 were male, according to statistics released by the force.

Meanwhile, almost half (44pc) of its arrests for coronavirus-related offences have resulted in a charge.

Police patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first fine in the county came on April 1, nine days after Boris Johnson announced strict new rules placing unprecedented limitations on UK life.

Police officers in England were not given powers to enforce rules on staying at home and avoiding non-essential travel until March 26.

PC Tash Snelling and PC Peter Baitey patrolling Eaton Park, Norwich, during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY PC Tash Snelling and PC Peter Baitey patrolling Eaton Park, Norwich, during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Since then, 418 people in Norfolk have received FPNs, 333 of which were male and 83 female. Two people’s gender was classed as self-defined.

Thirty of those fined were teenagers, with the youngest being a 17-year-old boy. The oldest person fined so far during lockdown is a 74-year-old man.

Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

The age bracket with the highest number of breaches was 20 to 29 year olds, who made up 147 of the overall offences (35pc). The second-highest was 30 to 39 year olds, who flouted rules 113 times (27pc).

A total of 328 people (78pc) were handed FPNs for being contrary to legislation known as Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020, while 61 (15pc) ignored restriction of movement requirements.

Police giving out fines to people at Wells beach for not following lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Police giving out fines to people at Wells beach for not following lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Twenty-two were fined for being involved in public gatherings of more than two people.

Since March, 36 people have been arrested in Norfolk for reasons concerning Covid-19, 20 of whom were detained on suspicion of an offence relating to events, gatherings and premises.

PC Tash Snelling during a patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich, amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY PC Tash Snelling during a patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich, amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven were arrested on suspicion of an offence relating to a potentially infectious person.

In all, 16 arrests have resulted in a charge, while three people faced no further action.

Police on patrol during coronavirus lockdown at Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Police on patrol during coronavirus lockdown at Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The powers given to police in March meant officers could order the public to return to their homes or leave an area, as well as disperse gatherings - using “reasonable force” if necessary.

Initially, officers could award on-the-spot FPNs of £60, before the amount increased to £100 in May.

Norfolk Constabulary declined to comment on the latest statistics.