Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Norfolk’s police chief urges public to keep staying at home

PUBLISHED: 16:06 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 17 April 2020

Simon Bailey, Norfolk Constabulary's chief constable. Picture: Archant

Simon Bailey, Norfolk Constabulary's chief constable. Picture: Archant

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Norfolk’s chief constable has urged people to continue to stay at home in a bid to help save lives and ease pressure on the NHS in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has announced that the current lockdown would be extended for a further three weeks as the battle against Covid-19 continues.

Simon Bailey, Norfolk’s chief constable, issued a message to the people of this county after guidance published nationally on what constitutes essential travel during the public health lock down received widespread commentary in news and social media.

He said: “I want to be absolutely clear to the communities of Norfolk that our approach to policing these restrictions has not changed.

“The guidance was shared by our partners in the criminal justice system with the aim of helping officers in making judgements on what is considered ‘reasonable’ within the new legislation. While the advice can help inform officers in their approach to incidents it is still a decision for officers based on the factors in front of them, to be clear it does not change our policing stance.

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The measures in place limiting people’s movements are in place to help stop the spread of this deadly virus and should not be taken lightly, especially as we move into an extended period of lockdown.

“Social distancing can only work if everyone works together and follows the advice. Of course it’s tempting to travel further afield for a walk and some fresh air but it is not essential and the one thing we do not want to see is the public thinking it is save to travel to beaches and beauty spots and enjoying what they have on offer. It is not safe to do this; businesses and shops remain closed and the public need to stay at home.”

Mr Bailey insisted the force’s approach to dealing with people who flout the restrictions was fair but firm and said enforcement will always be a last resort.

He added: “I want to reiterate that our police style has not changed and I would urge people in our communities, the overwhelming majority of which have been adhering to the guidelines, to continue with that effort.”

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has also urged the public to listen to and adhere the advice.

• To keep up with what’s happening in your area, join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I just couldn’t walk away’ - Hospital’s nursing director returns to work just 24 hours after retirement

Julia Hunt, former director of nursing at the James Paget, who returned to work just 24 hours after retiring Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I won’t let my daughter go back to school - even if restrictions are lifted’ – Norfolk mum shares coronavirus fears

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy. Picture: FISHER FAMILY

Eleven more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Norfolk’s hospitals

A total of 159 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Fire crews tackling massive blaze as 200 tonnes of straw burns

The fire service is tackling a massive blaze near farmland after an estimated 200 tonnes of straw burst into flames. Photo: Google Maps

Norwich pub launches same-day beer and pie delivery

Landlords of The Rumsey Wells, Katie and Dan Searle, have launched a beer and pie delivery service. Picture: Louisa Baldwin/Supplied by The Rumsey Wells

Norfolk hospital to create region’s first coronavirus surge centre

A Norfolk hospital will have more than 200 extra beds for patients from across the East of England as part of the NHS’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured, plans for the hospital's new isolation ward. Photo: NNUH
Drive 24