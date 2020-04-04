Search

Scammers posing as health bosses are writing to vulnerable people, police have warned

PUBLISHED: 09:03 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 04 April 2020

Scammers posing as the Department of Health have been writing to vulnerable people in Norfolk, police have warned Picture: Getty Images

Scammers posing as the Department of Health have been writing to vulnerable people in Norfolk, police have warned Picture: Getty Images

Scammers posing as government officials have been writing to the region’s most vulnerable people asking for personal details, police have warned.

Norfolk Constabulary is urging people to remain vigilant after receiving a report of a bogus letter being sent to a woman in the north of the county.

On Wednesday, April 1, a vulnerable woman in Cromer received a letter claiming to be from the Department of Health and Social Care.

The letter asked the recipient to sign up to a government register for ‘extremely clinically vulnerable people’, requesting a variety of personal details via a website or an automated phone number.

After raising the alarm with her family members, the letter was reported to the police.

The constabulary is now urging people to be alert to the possibility of similar attempted scams.

A spokesman said: “Friends, family, carers and neighbour are asked to raise awareness of this scam to reduce the likelihood the most vulnerable members of our community falling victim to this kind of scam.”

Offices have issued the following advice to those who may worry they are being targetted.

• Trust your instincts - it is okay to reject, refuse or ignore requests and offers

• Take your time making decisions - criminals will only rush you

• Check with your family members or friends if you are unsure

• Use scam prevention websites such as Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care.

It comes after similar warnings were issued by Norfolk Trading Standards - particularly around scams attempting to exploit the Covid-19 outbreak.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, previously said: “It’s shameful that unscrupulous fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the pandemic to make money. Particularly when so many people are volunteering to help support and protect their friends and neighbours.

Chief inspector Craig Miller, of Norfolk Constabulary, added: “It’s great that communities across Norfolk are coming together to help one another during these unprecedented times.

“However, we sadly know from previous experience that criminals will take advantage of any opportunity for their own means and this situation is no different.”

