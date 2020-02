Dog groomer died after crash with tree, inquest hears

A 32-year-old woman died after her car hit a tree, an inquest has heard.

Corina Sayer, a dog groomer who was born in King's Lynn but lived in Fakenham, died on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley on Saturday, January 25 at 9.30pm.

Her blue Mazda left the road and hit a tree next to a lay-by at a bend.

At an inquest opening into her death held at Norfolk's Coroner Court in Norwich on Friday, the medical cause of death was given as neck injury due to a road traffic collision.

The inquest was adjourned until July 23.