Mum who crashed into tree had ecstasy in her system

26 August, 2020 - 06:00
Flowers were left at the scene of the accident at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham, which claimed the life of Corina Sayer. Picture: Archant

A mum who died after her car hit a tree was found to have had ecstasy in her system that could have affected her perception.

Norfolk Coroners Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Coroners Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Corina Sayer, 32, died in the crash on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley on January 25, at about 9.30pm.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners’ Court heard how Miss Sayer’s blue Mazda 3 left the near-side of the road when she was attempting to navigate a curve in the road to the right.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Miss Sayer, who was born in King’s Lynn and lived in Fakenham, had been on her way to visit her ex-partner, Tom Lazarus.

Ms Blake read evidence that said in the 15 minutes prior to the collision 12 messages were either sent or received from Miss Sayer’s phone.

She said Miss Sayer had experienced several blackouts in the year before the accident, including a fainting episode in April 2019, which she saw a doctor about.

Ms Blake also read a statement from Miss Sayer’s parents, who described her as “very caring” and someone who would never hold a grudge or let anyone down.

Miss Sayer, who had a son, had previously worked as a cleaner, and then became a dog groomer, and she was undertaking a dog behaviour therapy course.

In summing up, Ms Blake said: “The evidence is that Corina was driving to see Mr Lazarus because they had arranged to meet. There is some evidence that she was exchanging text and WhatsApp messages but we don’t know if she was actually driving when she did it.

“We know that she stopped at the Shell garage to get something.” Ms Blake added that Miss Blake was 10 times over the legal limit for ecstasy.

She said: “We know that she had told her family she’d had several blackouts, her GP was aware of that. We don’t know if she had a blackout at the moment of the collision. The road she was driving on was relatively straight, gently curving, and she appears to have lost control of the car and gone off to the left.”

Ms Blake said there was not enough evidence to determine what factors played a pivotal role in the crash.

She recorded that Miss Sayer died due to a road traffic collision.

The medical cause of death was given as neck injury.

Mum who crashed into tree had ecstasy in her system

