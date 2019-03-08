Man in hospital after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault at a Wymondham home.

Officers remain in place at the house on Burdock Close after the incident, after being called shortly before midnight on Saturday evening.

Police said today they were called after concerns for the safety of an occupant were raised and when they arrived on scene they found a man with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 60s has been arrested in connection with the assault and remains in police custody awaiting questioning.

The area around the property has been cordoned off and detectives will be conducting house to house enquiries this morning regarding the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event taking place or has information concerning it is asked to contact Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

