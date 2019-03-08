Search

Man, 66, caught with a Taser

PUBLISHED: 12:58 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 07 August 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 66-year-old Great Yarmouth man who admitted having a taser has been warned he could face a jail sentence.

Corado Scarian, of Patterson Close, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon on October 22 2018 when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

Matthew McNiff appeared for Scarian, and asked for a pre-sentence report for the defendant.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until September 11 and ordered a pre-sentence report for Scarian.

Judge Bate said he did not know which judge would deal with the matter at sentencing but warned Scarian: "Custody is an option."

Scarian was granted bail until his sentencing hearing next month.

