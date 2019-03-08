'Do not take the law into your own hands' man found with a stun gun is told

A 66-year-old man was warned not to take the law into his own hands after he was found in possession of a stun gun, a court heard.

Corado Scarian, was found to have a stun gun or taser after he had been reported to police by a 14-year-old teenager who had seen him carrying the weapon near Market Gates, in Great Yarmouth, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said police had carried out a search of his home in Patterson Close and discovered the weapon, which when tested was found to be capable of being fired.

However he said there was no suggestion that Scarian was planning to deploy the weapon.

He said when questioned about the matter, Scarian had taken responsibility for having the weapon.

Mr Youell said that Scarian, whose family had been having difficulties, had also told police at the time that he did not intend to use it.

Scarian admitted possession of a prohibited weapon on October 22, last year.

Judge Maureen Bacon told him that possession of such weapons were regarded as serious and said they were usually marked by a custodial sentence: "As you know courts view this as particularly serious."

However she accepted that in his case he had not used the weapon and warned him if he had any concerns he should report matters to police to deal with rather than carry a weapon.

Judge Bacon told him: "We do not take the law into our own hands in this country."

She also ordered for the confiscation and destruction of the stun gun.

Matthew McNiff, for Scarian, said that he had made an error of judgement by carrying the weapon and said the offence had now happened some time ago.

"This was something out of character. He will not behave in such a foolish manner again."

He added that Scarian did not intend to use the weapon and said: "There was no attempt to use it."

He said Scarian was not a young man and added: "It is an exceptional case."

Mr McNiff said that Scarian deserved credit for his guilty plea and said he was unlikely to be before the courts again.

He said he now realised that if there were any concerns or difficulties he should report them straight away to the police, which is what he now does.