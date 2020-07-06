Coping stones worth about £2,000 stolen from historic estate

Coping stones worth about £2,000 were stolen from an historic estate.

Police are appealing for information after 200 coping stones were taken from the wall surrounding Walsingham Estate Park overnight on Thursday, July 2.

The triangular coping stones were stolen from the top of the wall around the estate in Common Place, Walsingham.

John Downing, the estate’s land agent, said: “They are worth about £10 each, so 200 would be worth £2,000. But it will cost double that to put them back.

“We think that the thieves would have had an open truck or a lorry and that, maybe, three of them did it. The stones are 16 inches wide. They damaged the wall significantly.

“I don’t suppose we can buy them back, so we will have to find some temporary expedient. This is an historic park so the stones would probably date back to about 1880.

“We had coping stones stolen from a different part of the wall last year. The police caught the culprits then, and they were fined by the courts. Sometimes people come into our community and think they can help themselves to stuff.

“We have also had snowdrops stolen from the estate. We do try to look after this place and have a good relationship with the police. We have also put the word out to reclaim yards that the stones were taken.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information regarding the stones, should call PC Jason Pegden on 101, quoting crime reference 36/44097/20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.