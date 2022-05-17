Two men arrested in connection with string of cooking oil thefts

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of cooking oil thefts in Blakeney. - Credit: Emily Thomson/Archant

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of cooking oil thefts in north Norfolk.

It follows a police investigation into the repeated theft of waste cooking oil from a business in Westgate Street in Blakeney.

Oil had been taken from a locked compound on the premises on four occasions since the end of March.

On Sunday, May 15, officers stopped a van on The Quay, Blakeney, containing a large quantity of waste cooking oil.

A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft and taken to Aylsham police station for questioning.

Both men were later released on bail while enquiries continue.

