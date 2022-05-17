News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Two men arrested in connection with string of cooking oil thefts

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:09 PM May 17, 2022
Updated: 4:16 PM May 17, 2022
Emily Thomson on her North Norfolk staycation. Photo: Emily Thomson

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of cooking oil thefts in Blakeney. - Credit: Emily Thomson/Archant

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of cooking oil thefts in north Norfolk.  

It follows a police investigation into the repeated theft of waste cooking oil from a business in Westgate Street in Blakeney.  

Oil had been taken from a locked compound on the premises on four occasions since the end of March.  

On Sunday, May 15, officers stopped a van on The Quay, Blakeney, containing a large quantity of waste cooking oil.  

A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft and taken to Aylsham police station for questioning.  

Both men were later released on bail while enquiries continue. 

