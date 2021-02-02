Jailed sex offender admits rapes and abuse on another young victim

Published: 6:37 PM February 2, 2021

A convicted sex offender has been found guilty of raping a teenager who still has nightmares about what happened, a court has heard.

Simon Pettitt, 38, is already serving a 12 year prison sentence after having been convicted of the sexual abuse of two children in 2014.

Pettitt, formerly of North View Drive, Whissonett, near Fakenham, was jailed after being found guilty of five counts of sexual abuse, one count of rape and one count of sexual assault against two girls under 16.

Norwich Crown Court heard that in August 2018 police were alerted to other offences that had been committed by Pettitt on a teenage boy.

At that time the victim was in his early 20s and broke down before confiding with a family member that he had been sexually assaulted when he was in his early to mid teens.

The offences are said to have happened between 2007 and 2009.

Unyime Davies, prosecuting, said Pettitt had told the victim not to tell anyone about what happened.

Pettitt, now of HMP Littlehey, in Cambridgeshire, admitted a total of two counts of rape of a child, one count of attempted rape and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, once count of causing a child to watch a sexual act and one count of sexual activity with a child.

The court heard a statement from the victim describing how “he feels sick to hear the defendant’s name”, has nightmares about what happened and also difficulty sleeping.

He said he has become nervous and anxious and has negative thoughts which will not go away.

Sentencing Pettitt to a total of five years imprisonment, Judge Anthony Bate described the defendant as a “persistent and opportunistic offender”.

He said Pettitt showed a “callous disregard” for his victims.

Pettitt was also made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) as well as being put on the sex offenders' register for life.

Lesley Bates, mitigating, said Pettitt had “difficulty in understanding his behaviour” but was remorseful and is remorseful.