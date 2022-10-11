Paul Stone has admitted a number of sex offences when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, October 11 2022 - Credit: Archant

A convicted sex offender has been warned to serve a "very lengthy custodial sentence" after he pleaded guilty to a raft of further sexual offences.

Paul Stone, 50, of Palmer Road, off Jewson Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court where he admitted two counts of attempting to cause or incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, against one girl who cannot be identified for legal reasons, between September 1 2022 and September 22 2022.

During the hearing on Tuesday (October 11) he also admitted one count of attempting to cause or incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, against another girl between the same dates.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with notification requirements between March 31 2022 and September 12 2022 as well as three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) between the same dates.

Sentencing was adjourned until November 9 so a pre-sentence report can be carried out, primarily to assess Stone's risk.

But Judge Andrew Shaw warned him to expect a "very lengthy custodial sentence".