Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'You're too old for crime' - judge tells Norwich grandmother found with stolen property in home

PUBLISHED: 13:53 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 11 July 2019

Christine Carriage

Christine Carriage

Archant

A Norwich grandmother who stockpiled stolen goods at her Bowthorpe bungalow has been told by a judge it was time she "retired" from committing crime.

Some of the 1,337 items of clothing and accessories seized by police at Christine Carriages Bowthorpe home in 2015. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularySome of the 1,337 items of clothing and accessories seized by police at Christine Carriages Bowthorpe home in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Christine Carriage, 71, was found to have a large amount of stolen property, much still with tags on, at her home in The Runnel, Three Score, near Bowthorpe.

The "cornucopia" of items were discovered after police executed a search warrant in October 2017 in relation to other matters.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said an auctioneers in Belfast have valued all the property found as just over £11,000.

But it is accepted the amount of property criminally obtained is worth around £1,760.

Some of the 1,337 items of clothing and accessories seized by police at Christine Carriages Bowthorpe home in 2015. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularySome of the 1,337 items of clothing and accessories seized by police at Christine Carriages Bowthorpe home in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Carriage, who has 14 previous convictions for more than 30 offences dating back to 1965, appeared for sentence on Thursday (July 11) having previously admitted acquiring or possessing criminal property.

Sentencing Carriage Judge Stephen Holt said the offence had crossed the custody threshold, but agreed to suspend it.

Before imposing a 24 month prison term, suspended for 18 months, Judge Holt said: "You really are getting too old for this."

You may also want to watch:

He added: "You've been at it since 1965.

"It really is time you retired from committing dishonesty offences."

Carriage was also ordered to do 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

The defendant was not however ordered to pay any costs following her conviction.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating for Carriage, accepted her previous convictions were a "fairly serious aggravating feature".'

But he said she is medicated for depression and has a number of medical difficulties, including being diabetic, suffering from COPD and is awaiting further scans for other issues.

He said perhaps her depression was a factor in her offending history.

As Judge Holt alluded to, it is not the first time Carriage has been before the court.

In 2015 she was given a six-month suspended sentence, after police found a total of 1,337 items of clothing, shoes and handbags at her address which was said to look more like a clothing warehouse.

At her previous sentencing in 2015, the court heard how police found a clothes rail eight foot long in one room, completely full of clothes.

Most Read

Mum needed skin graft after suffering horrific burns from oven cleaner

North Walsham mum Liana Stott in hospital after the skin graft operation she needed after a burn to her arm she suffered when using Ovenpride. Picture: Supplied by Liana Stott

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Chance of power cuts as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

‘You’re too old for crime’ - judge tells Norwich grandmother found with stolen property in home

Christine Carriage

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chance of power cuts as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Mum needed skin graft after suffering horrific burns from oven cleaner

North Walsham mum Liana Stott in hospital after the skin graft operation she needed after a burn to her arm she suffered when using Ovenpride. Picture: Supplied by Liana Stott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists