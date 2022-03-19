Convicted Norfolk sex offender John Turner has been granted permission to appeal his 16-year jail sentence. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A former Norfolk teacher and lay preacher, who was exposed as a paedophile, has been granted permission to appeal his sentence.

John Turner had been a teacher at Whitefriars school in King's Lynn as well as a choirmaster and cub scout leader in West Winch during the 1970s and 1980s.





Norwich Crown Court heard how over this time Turner committed a string of indecent assaults against four children.

Turner, of Coronation Avenue, West Winch, had denied the offences but was found guilty in a trial last year of nine indecent assaults and three counts of indecency with a child and was jailed for 16 years in October.

But the 75-year-old has lodged an appeal against his sentence and was granted permission to appeal following a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday (March 17).

Permission to appeal sentence was granted by Mr Justice Sani, one of three presiding judges hearing the case, although no date has yet been fixed for the appeal.

A Court of Appeal spokesman said: "Permission to appeal has been granted and adjourned to a future date".

Sentencing Turner last year, Judge Maureen Bacon said by their verdicts the jury had “rejected his denials and carefully constructed camouflage and found what lay beneath it".

Judge Bacon said the persona Turner had built up in the church, and also as a teacher and cub scout leader, was "more important" to him than the sexual abuse of the victims.

She said his "accomplished deceit gave [him] free rein to abuse those boys that [he] had been entrusted to care for".

Before Turner was jailed, the court heard statements from some of his victims, including one who described how the abuse had resulted in him being a "very nervous person" and described the torment he has felt as a result of Turner's offending.

When he was referred to as a paedophile as he was sentenced Turner shook his head in the dock and tried to address the judge.

Turner initially refused to be sent down and clung onto the glass in the dock to stop the officer but after a struggle was led away.

Nicholas Bleaney, mitigating for Turner last year, said the sentencing hearing represented a "spectacular fall from grace" for Turner.