Convicted burglar and gang member on the run from police

Bradley Saffer, 26, who is wanted by Norfolk Police after breaching the terms of his licence. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A convicted burglar who was part of a gang that stole high-value items from people's homes is on the run from the police.

Bradley Saffer, 26, of Style Loke in Barford, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Saffer is believed to spend time in Norwich and is described as white, approximately 5ft, 8 inches tall and of slim build.

Saffer was sentenced to three years imprisonment in 2015 after admitting conspiracy to commit domestic burglary.

He took part in a "serious spree of offending" with three other criminals, according to Judge Katharine Moore.

The gang stole items from several homes including a Jaguar XJ8, VW Golf, home cinema projector, jewellery, computers, iPads, iPhones, watches, dental equipment and a 32 inch television.

Anyone who may have seen Saffer should contact Norfolk Police on 101.