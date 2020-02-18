Builder who charged for work he never completed will be sentenced at crown court
PUBLISHED: 13:50 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 18 February 2020
Norfolk Trading Standards
A builder who was convicted of charging for work he never completed will be sentenced at the crown court.
David Fysh, 42, of Highgate, King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich magistrates' court for sentencing on Tuesday, February 18. But he was committed to crown court at a date to be fixed.
Magistrates said that they did not have sufficient powers of sentencing and felt it could not be dealt with by a fine.
Fysh was advised to seek legal representation for his next appearance at Norwich crown court.
The court also heard that Fysh was in breach of a suspended jail sentence given for an allegation of controlling behaviour.
Norwich magistrates' court heard in November last year that Fysh had taken thousands of pounds from an East Rudham couple and charged for materials he did not buy. He was found guilty of breaching trading regulations in a prosecution by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards.
