Builder who charged for work he never completed will be sentenced at crown court

The building site at Eye Lane, East Rudham, where trader David Fysh failed to complete renovations works. Picture: Courtesy of Norfolk Trading Standards Norfolk Trading Standards

A builder who was convicted of charging for work he never completed will be sentenced at the crown court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The building site at Eye Lane, East Rudham, where trader David Fysh failed to complete renovations works. Picture: Courtesy of Norfolk Trading Standards The building site at Eye Lane, East Rudham, where trader David Fysh failed to complete renovations works. Picture: Courtesy of Norfolk Trading Standards

David Fysh, 42, of Highgate, King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich magistrates' court for sentencing on Tuesday, February 18. But he was committed to crown court at a date to be fixed.

Magistrates said that they did not have sufficient powers of sentencing and felt it could not be dealt with by a fine.

You may also want to watch:

Fysh was advised to seek legal representation for his next appearance at Norwich crown court.

The court also heard that Fysh was in breach of a suspended jail sentence given for an allegation of controlling behaviour.

Norwich magistrates' court heard in November last year that Fysh had taken thousands of pounds from an East Rudham couple and charged for materials he did not buy. He was found guilty of breaching trading regulations in a prosecution by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards.