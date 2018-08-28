Laptop and purse stolen in burglary
PUBLISHED: 21:21 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 30 January 2019
A purse containing bank cards and a laptop were stolen in a Norwich burglary.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Constitution Hill between 3pm on Sunday, January 27 and 8am on Monday, January 28.
A purse containing bank cards and cash, along with a red laptop computer, were stolen from a property.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/6837/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
