Boss of collapsed conservatory firm in court

Conservatories Etc which had showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. Photo: Archant Archant

The boss of a collapsed conservatory firm has appeared in court accused of not getting projects signed off by building inspectors.

Jonathan Knights, who owned and ran Conservatories Etc in Wymondham, faces a charge of knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice under Unfair Trading Regulations.

The 57-year old, from Alison Bank, Norwich, pleaded not guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court and the case will now go to trial.

Conrad Meehan, from Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, said the conservatories needed approval from councils' building control departments, which they did not get.

He alleged in some cases customers were told they did not need approval, while in other cases they were told the company would deal with it, but that never happened.

Simon Nicholls, for Mr Knights, said his client had been told he did not need building control sign-off.