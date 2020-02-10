Conservatories boss could face money laundering charges

The former showroom of Conservatories Etc in Diss. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

A businessman accused of defrauding creditors could also face money laundering charges, a court heard on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conservatories Etc in Diss. Photograph Simon Parker Conservatories Etc in Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Jonathan Knights, the owner and director of Conservatories Etc in Wymondham, has been charged with running the company fraudulently between December 2018 and May 2019.

He allegedly took payments and carried on trading, knowing that Conservatories Etc was insolvent.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Knights has not yet entered a plea to that allegation.

The 58-year old, of Alison Bank, Norwich, was due to appear in Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday but did not attend because he was ill.

Conrad Meehan, from Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards, said Mr Knights may also be charged with money laundering offences.

The case was adjourned until February 28.