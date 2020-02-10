Conservatories boss could face money laundering charges
PUBLISHED: 11:09 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 10 February 2020
Archant
A businessman accused of defrauding creditors could also face money laundering charges, a court heard on Monday.
Conservatories Etc in Diss. Photograph Simon Parker
Jonathan Knights, the owner and director of Conservatories Etc in Wymondham, has been charged with running the company fraudulently between December 2018 and May 2019.
He allegedly took payments and carried on trading, knowing that Conservatories Etc was insolvent.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Knights has not yet entered a plea to that allegation.
The 58-year old, of Alison Bank, Norwich, was due to appear in Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday but did not attend because he was ill.
Conrad Meehan, from Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards, said Mr Knights may also be charged with money laundering offences.
The case was adjourned until February 28.
Comments have been disabled on this article.