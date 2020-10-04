‘This doesn’t happen here’ - MP’s shock after man charged with murder

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker Archant

An MP has expressed his shock after a man was charged with murder in his constituency.

A man has been charged with murder after an incident in North Walsham.

Duncan Baker, MP for north Norfolk, praised the reaction of emergency services after they were called to Antingham Drive near Bacton Road in North Walsham shortly before 11.30pm on October 2, following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck following a disturbance.

Police arrived on scene to find the injured man on Bacton Road. The man received treatment, but died at the scene.

Mr Baker said: “I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear of this terrible incident in North Walsham on Friday night. This sort of awful crime just does not happen in our communities in north Norfolk. North Walsham is always a brilliant and safe community.

“I was in the town on Saturday to meet members of the local policing team and to walk around the town with them. Once again our emergency service have been brilliant and our local police were a reassuring presence in the town when so many are terribly shocked.”

He said his thoughts were with the victim’s family.

The victim has been provisionally identified by police as 42-year-old Thomas Moore.

Matthew Constantinou, aged 41, of Antingham Drive, has been charged on suspicion of murder and remanded in police custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court.