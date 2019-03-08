Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Former Conservative candidate guilty of election fraud in Norwich City Council election

PUBLISHED: 12:15 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 05 April 2019

Former Norwich Conservative candidate Alex Jackson-Dennis has been charged with election fraud. Picture: Archant Library

Former Norwich Conservative candidate Alex Jackson-Dennis has been charged with election fraud. Picture: Archant Library

Conservative Party

A former Conservative Norwich City Council election candidate has been fined £300 after he admitted three counts of election fraud.

Alex Jackson-Dennis, 22, of Hilary Avenue in Norwich, was the Conservative agent for Tory candidates in last May’s Norwich City Council elections.

But he was up at Norwich Magistrates Court today, where he admitted three counts of election fraud - causing or permitting a false signature on nomination papers.

The court heard that Jackson-Dennis had only taken over the role of election agent in March last year and was “inexperienced”.

Prosecutor Natalie Dawson said the role of election agent required him to collect eight signatures, along with a proposer and seconder, for each of the Conservative candidates in the City Hall elections.

In March last year, he presented those signatures to officers at City Hall ahead of the election.

But Labour’s election agent thought it was odd that one of the names listed as supporting a Conservative candidate was a known Labour member.

He raised concerns, which prompted a police investigation.

Ms Dawson said that probe revealed signatures had been faked in seven cases on the nomination sheets for the Mancroft and Thorpe Hamlet wards and in five instances in Sewell ward.

She said that Jackson-Dennis been standing for the Conservatives in Thorpe Hamlet, but that neither he, nor the other two Conservative standing in wards where the fraud was committed had won.

Ms Dawson said Jackson-Dennis was a man of previous good character.

She said there was no evidence of malice, but said: “The offences do go to the heart of the democratic system.”

In mitigation, Alistair Taunton said: “He took the election agent role at short notice and accepts he wrote the names.

“It was unsophisticated, which is probably why he put a Labour name on a Conservative nomination form. It was done in a panic.”

He said the matters had impacted on Mr Jackson-Dennis’s mental health and he was on sick leave, having previously worked part time as an evening receptionist at a hotel.

Mr Taunton said he had moved back in with his mother and hoped that, after the court case, he could get back into work.

District judge Julie Cooper fined him £300, £100 for each offence.

She also ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She told him: “You know what you have done. I hear what has been said that you are depressed and not working.

“You are young and you need to put this behind you and get on with it.”

Most Read

Two months after work on NDR roundabouts - has anything changed?

Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pensioners urged to put in claim or risk missing out on £7k per year

Age UK Norwich is calling for people to check their eligibility for pension credit and housing benefit before the Government changes the rules on May 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firm’s gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk and Suffolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty

One City Strong: Let’s all get behind Canaries for promotion push

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Norwich City v QPR - Press Conference LIVE

Onel Hernandez scored the winner in Norwich City's victory at Middlesrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pub manager from Norwich stole £7,000 from venue before disappearing

The Hereward pub in Ely. Picture Google.

Call for a total ban on parking on the pavement - but what do you think?

People are parking on Mornington Road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two months after work on NDR roundabouts - has anything changed?

Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists