Man charged with burglary after petrol station raid

A man has been charged following a break-in at an Esso filling station.

Police have charged Connor Bessant, 30, of Hancock Close, Coltishall, with burglary with intent to steal.

Norfolk Constabulary said Bessant was accused of burgling the village's filling station at Coltishall Island on November 8.

Police were called to the scene just before 12.45am and the station remained closed later that day. The front window of the mini-mart was smashed and there was a cordon around the area while a forensics team searched for evidence.

Following questioning at the Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, Bessant was released on bail with conditions, and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on November 30.

