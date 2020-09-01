Concrete slab thrown at car windscreen

A concrete slab was thrown at a car parked in Clapham Road Central, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A parked car was damaged after a concrete slab was thrown at it.

Police are seeking witnesses after damage was caused to the vehicle, which was parked in Lowestoft.

With the car damaged in Lowestoft over the weekend, a police spokesman said: “At around 10pm on Saturday, August 29 a concrete slab was thrown at the windscreen of a car parked in Clapham Road Central, damaging the windscreen and bonnet of the car.

“Can you help?”

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police – quoting crime reference 37/50421/20 – via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org