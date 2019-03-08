Search

Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen at school

PUBLISHED: 10:44 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 06 July 2019

Police are trying to trace missing South Wootton woman Michelle Goode. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are trying to trace missing South Wootton woman Michelle Goode. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing woman as concern grows for her welfare.

Michelle Goode, 37, from Oxborough Drive, South Wootton, was last seen in the area of South Wootton Junior School at about 6pm on Friday, July 6.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Michelle who is described as vulnerable.

She is described as white, 5ft 2 tall, slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair.

It is believed she is wearing a navy blue knee-length linen summer dress, black sandals and carrying a tan coloured handbag.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 380 of 5 July 2019.

