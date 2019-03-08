Concern for young woman who has gone missing in Lowestoft

Yasmin Page. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary. Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing.

Yasmin Page, 22, went missing from an address in Lowestoft.

She was last seen at around 06.10pm on Friday, November 8 and has not been seen since.

You may also want to watch:

Yasmin is described as a white female, 5ft 7ins tall, medium build with long black hair in a ponytail.

When she was last seen she was wearing a navy blue coat with a white fur hood, black leggings and white Adidas trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 318 of November 8.