New hi-tech 'complex case' police station nears completion

Construction of a new 'complex crime' police station taking shape on the outskirts of Norwich is nearing completion.

Broadland Gate Police Station, currently being built near the Postwick junction of the A47, will be a central hub for detective investigators, safeguarding, crime scene investigation and other departments.

Due to be completed this autumn the building exterior is now almost finished, with Norfolk Constabulary signage now added and a communications antenna tower also under construction.

Work on the interior is now under way, creating a base for detectives brought together under one roof, enabling greater access to modern technology needed to tackle complex crimes.

The second of two new investigation centres across Norfolk, it is part of a five-year modernisation programme to bring “policing into a digital age”. The other is in Swaffham.

Chief constable Paul Sanford said the force had revamped its policing model to “ensure the constabulary is future-proofed against the complex challenges of policing over the next decade”.