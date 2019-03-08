Thoughts of community with the family of man murdered in Thetford

The scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

The thoughts of a community are with the family of a man who was stabbed to death in Thetford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the public battled to try and save the life of a man, thought to be in his 20s, on the side of the A134 Brandon Road shortly after 7pm on Thursday (October 3).

Officers who were on patrol in the area discovered members of the public providing first aid to the man who was later pronounced dead just before 8pm.

Police have since confirmed they have launched a murder investigation and have made four arrests.

Cordons remain in place in the Brandon Road and Canon's Close estate area as police continue to investigate.

Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The death has shocked many people living in the community, prompting some to reach out to the family of the victim.

Brenda Canham, mayor of Thetford, said her thoughts were with the family of the man who had died.

Mrs Canham, who is a town councillor for Priory ward, which covers Brandon Road, said: "I just feel for the family.

"It's happening all over the country (knife crime) and now it happens here.

Police cordons have now been lifted at the scene of a murder investigation in Thetford. Picture: Peter Walsh Police cordons have now been lifted at the scene of a murder investigation in Thetford. Picture: Peter Walsh

"We don't really know what happened at the moment, but all I can say is we feel sorry for the family who have to cope with this now.

"My thoughts are with them."

Other people in the area have spoken of their sadness and shock at what happened.

Police have said they are dedicating "considerable resources" to the investigation as they revealed they had launched a murder probe.

They have set up an online information portal as part of the investigation.

The portal has been set up so people can share information with detectives from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team who are now treating the man's death as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Phillip Gray, who is leading the enquiry, said: "Brandon Road carries a lot of traffic and I would particularly appeal to anyone who has dash cam footage to get in touch with us.

"I also want to reassure the community that we are dedicating considerable resources into establishing exactly what happened. They will see an increased police presence in the area over the following days."

Information to police on 101.