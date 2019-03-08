Search

Advanced search

Thoughts of community with the family of man murdered in Thetford

PUBLISHED: 15:29 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 05 October 2019

The scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

The thoughts of a community are with the family of a man who was stabbed to death in Thetford.

Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the public battled to try and save the life of a man, thought to be in his 20s, on the side of the A134 Brandon Road shortly after 7pm on Thursday (October 3).

Officers who were on patrol in the area discovered members of the public providing first aid to the man who was later pronounced dead just before 8pm.

Police have since confirmed they have launched a murder investigation and have made four arrests.

Cordons remain in place in the Brandon Road and Canon's Close estate area as police continue to investigate.

Police at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The death has shocked many people living in the community, prompting some to reach out to the family of the victim.

Brenda Canham, mayor of Thetford, said her thoughts were with the family of the man who had died.

Mrs Canham, who is a town councillor for Priory ward, which covers Brandon Road, said: "I just feel for the family.

"It's happening all over the country (knife crime) and now it happens here.

Police cordons have now been lifted at the scene of a murder investigation in Thetford. Picture: Peter WalshPolice cordons have now been lifted at the scene of a murder investigation in Thetford. Picture: Peter Walsh

"We don't really know what happened at the moment, but all I can say is we feel sorry for the family who have to cope with this now.

"My thoughts are with them."

Other people in the area have spoken of their sadness and shock at what happened.

Police have said they are dedicating "considerable resources" to the investigation as they revealed they had launched a murder probe.

They have set up an online information portal as part of the investigation.

The portal has been set up so people can share information with detectives from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team who are now treating the man's death as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Phillip Gray, who is leading the enquiry, said: "Brandon Road carries a lot of traffic and I would particularly appeal to anyone who has dash cam footage to get in touch with us.

"I also want to reassure the community that we are dedicating considerable resources into establishing exactly what happened. They will see an increased police presence in the area over the following days."

Information to police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car flipped onto side outside Norwich police station

A car was flipped onto its side on Sprowston Road in Norwich last night. Picture: Archant

TEAM NEWS: Can it get any worse for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke?

Todd Cantwell missed two days training for Norwich City with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Slippery roads warning as car ends up on its side in crash

Police were called to a road just outside of Stanhoe, near Docking, where a car was found flipped onto its side. Photo: Kings Lynn Police

Thetford murder: Witnesses’ shock at stabbing as police remain on scene

An ambulance at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car flipped onto side outside Norwich police station

A car was flipped onto its side on Sprowston Road in Norwich last night. Picture: Archant

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

MATCHDAY RECAP: Injury-hit Canaries slump to 5-1 home defeat against Aston Villa

Michael McGovern saved a penalty in the first half but Norwich City were still beaten 5-1 by Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ryan Walsh gets off to flying start in chase for pot of gold

A delighted Ryan Walsh after his victory over Hairon Socarras Picture: Mark Hewlett

Probe continues into theft of milk from Norwich primary school

CCTV of suspects following theft of milk at Edith Cavell Academy. PIC: Supplied by Edith Cavell Academy.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists